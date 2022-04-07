The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller complained about trash from a nearby construction site that would blow into the street and the alley behind his house. An office talked to the owners of the home under construction, who agreed some flags were about from the wind.
· Two separate callers reported that two teens were shooting rifles in town, later tossing the rifles into a bush. A responding officer found that the rifles were air guns. Police notified their parents and warned the teens.
· A caller wanted to speak with someone at BPD about a career in law enforcement after they graduate from college.
· A caller reported being suspicious that four U-Haul trucks were driving in tandem and got off the interstate at the same exit.
· Officers responded to 113 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller who owned an indoor-outdoor cat reported a neighbor had issues with the cat going into their yard. The caller wanted to know what to do because the neighbors had threatened “take matters into their own hand” with the cat.
· A deputy stopped to check on a woman lying in a ditch. She said she was fine and was just enjoying the sun.
· Deputies stopped a car after receiving multiple reports that the car was driving recklessly, including passing in blind zones. Deputies issued a citation because the driver had no insurance.
· A delivery driver reported he had delivered a package to the wrong address, but the package was already gone when he returned to get it. The driver thinks the person at the wrong address took the package.
· Deputies responded to calls 146 on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.