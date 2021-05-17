The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported loud music. Officers checked the area where the caller said the music was coming from but were unable to locate it.
· A man accidentally dialed 911 while trying to turn on his cell phone’s flashlight.
· An employee at a business found a Tupperware container with a white powdery substance on it. Officers responded and found that it was sugar.
· People on rental scooters were harassing wildlife on a trail that didn’t allow motorized vehicles.
· Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Wood and garbage were in a road. Deputies responded and cleared the debris off the roadway.
· A two-year-old was playing with a phone and called 911. Deputies responded and confirmed with people on the scene that there was no emergency.
· A burglar alarm went off at a business. Deputies cleared the building and talked with the store manager, who said he didn't see anything that was missing.
· Deputies responded to 100 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Monday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.