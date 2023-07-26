Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:

A man with two black eyes wearing cowboy boots and holding a cup of noodles snuck into a business he’d previously been thrown out of after 2 a.m.

A caller witnessed a road rage incident where one driver got out of a truck, walked toward a following car and punched at the car’s driver before driving off.


