The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:
A man with two black eyes wearing cowboy boots and holding a cup of noodles snuck into a business he’d previously been thrown out of after 2 a.m.
A caller witnessed a road rage incident where one driver got out of a truck, walked toward a following car and punched at the car’s driver before driving off.
A caller thought it was suspicious that someone was selling stereo equipment from the back of a truck.
Someone called wondering about the best way to dispose of a BB gun.
A caller said that her muffler fell off her car because someone tried to steal its catalytic converter.
Officers responded to 140 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s reports for Monday included:
A bear near Looking Glass Road and Lone Walker kept getting into trash and seemed to stay nearby.
A caller wanted to know whether the Sheriff’s Office has a “scared straight” program, and a deputy explained that it does not.
Someone reported that one of their windows was shot with BB gun sometime around 10 p.m.
A caller reported that they had forgotten a gun in the Little Bear Forest Service Cabin.
Deputies responded to 144 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 143 people on Tuesday.
