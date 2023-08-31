Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:

A caller accused workers doing chip sealing on a roadway of purposefully brushing material into oncoming traffic.

Someone told police that a "goth looking" couple were acting suspicious at Gallatin County Regional Park.


