The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:
A caller accused workers doing chip sealing on a roadway of purposefully brushing material into oncoming traffic.
Someone told police that a "goth looking" couple were acting suspicious at Gallatin County Regional Park.
Two people set up a table at the park on East Main Street and North Rouse Avenue and attempted to sell alcohol there.
A man was seen sitting in a car with a gun in his lap. Officers learned that the man had just bought a part for the weapon and was just assembling it in the car.
A man was seen trying to hide behind a pole near midnight.
Officers responded to 139 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Thursday.
