The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone submitted an online police report of “a suspicious dog biscuit tossed over the fence into our yard.” The person wanted it on the record.
· Police helped a person get a lost, injured cat into a cat carrier. The person took the cat to a vet.
· A caller reported a man caught a bird outside. An officer talked to the man, who had a wild bird, and told the man he couldn’t keep the wild bird. The man set the bird free.
· A caller reported ravens had knocked baby birds out of a nest and was trying to eat them. Dispatch told the caller she could take the baby birds and help them if she wanted to.
· Officers responded to 153 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported some teens stealing a stop sign at an intersection.
· Someone reported finding a little girl walking down the sidewalk and took her in their office building while they called the police. The child had wandered away from her mom and was brought back home safely.
· A caller reported gas caps were open on multiple parked cars and a portable gas can lid was left on one car. The caller wasn’t sure if any gas was siphoned and his fuel gauge seemed to be the same as before.
· Deputies responded to 138 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 112 people on Thursday.
