The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday and Sunday included:
A caller was worried a group of teenagers seen playing with a kitten in the mall were being too rough with the animal.
A caller was upset that neighbors were enjoying summer weather and playing games in their backyard.
Someone was upset because they felt officers were ignoring calls about fireworks.
A person called in wondering how to handle a chipmunk in their basement.
A caller wanted police to know the stray cat problem on North Rouse Avenue is bad.
A car with its headlights off was seen spinning donuts near South 19th Avenue and Graf Street.
Officers responded to 92 calls on Saturday and 112 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people Monday.
