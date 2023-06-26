Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

  • A caller reported a college-aged man broke into his home through an unlocked back door, stole a box of wine and some olive oil, then fled through the backyard, where he dropped his stolen goods.
  • Children were doing donuts in a parking lot. They stopped and were apologetic when cops showed up.
  • A caller reported that someone put a sign that said “I love grooming” in their yard. They said neighbors who had pride flags displayed had the same thing happen to them.
  • Officers responded to 121 calls on Sunday.


The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is not providing reports.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

