Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A woman called 911 to report that a white car had followed her from a friend’s house to the hotel where she was staying. She didn’t know the driver of the car, and said he yelled at her before leaving. An officer spoke with the man who said he thought the woman was trying to steal his Wi-Fi.

· Officers mediated a neighborly dispute over a fallen tree branch. One neighbor was upset that another neighbor was cutting up tree debris and building a wood pile on their property line. The officer told the second neighbor to ensure the wood pile was on his side of the property.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags