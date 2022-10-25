The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman called 911 to report that a white car had followed her from a friend’s house to the hotel where she was staying. She didn’t know the driver of the car, and said he yelled at her before leaving. An officer spoke with the man who said he thought the woman was trying to steal his Wi-Fi.
· Officers mediated a neighborly dispute over a fallen tree branch. One neighbor was upset that another neighbor was cutting up tree debris and building a wood pile on their property line. The officer told the second neighbor to ensure the wood pile was on his side of the property.
· A man reported seeing a car almost hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk and then the driver flipped off the man and the pedestrian.
· Officers responded to 139 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported their entire mailbox was stolen, screws and all, and wanted it documented.
· A man called to complain about a construction crane blocking his view and wanted the sheriff’s office to move the crane. The crane was legally parked on private property and deputy said they couldn’t just move it.
· Deputies helped a toddler unlock a car door after the little boy accidentally locked himself into a car.
· Deputies responded to 98 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Tuesday.
