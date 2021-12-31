Stolen weed, injured deer and a mixed-up address: Police Reports for Thursday, Dec. 30 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 31, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person reported a break-in at their home. A woman, who was visiting her sister, had entered the caller's home by mistake. · A caller reported that a friend had stolen her marijuana. She wanted police to ask her friend to return the marijuana. An officer called the friend, but the friend didn't answer.· A neighbor reported a man screaming in the neighborhood. Police made contact with the man who said he was only clearing his throat and didn't need help. · A person reported a deer with an injured leg near downtown Bozeman. Police informed the caller that Fish, Wildlife and Parks were aware of the deer but that it wasn't injured enough to put down.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 110 calls on Thursday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 107 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Bozeman Police Department Crime Deer Marijuana Gallatin County Detention Center Report Officer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.