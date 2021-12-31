Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person reported a break-in at their home. A woman, who was visiting her sister, had entered the caller's home by mistake. 

· A caller reported that a friend had stolen her marijuana. She wanted police to ask her friend to return the marijuana. An officer called the friend, but the friend didn't answer.

· A neighbor reported a man screaming in the neighborhood. Police made contact with the man who said he was only clearing his throat and didn't need help.

· A person reported a deer with an injured leg near downtown Bozeman. Police informed the caller that Fish, Wildlife and Parks were aware of the deer but that it wasn't injured enough to put down.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 110 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 107 people on Friday.

