The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Some tools were stolen from the back of a vehicle.

· Someone wanted law enforcement to dispose of their old ammunition.

· A caller wanted to speak with police about landscapers blowing leaves and sticks into the street. He was told the issue was not a law enforcement matter.

· A caller told officers that he believed someone put sugar in his gas tank, though he hadn't gotten a mechanic to check on it.

· A train started a grass fire.

· Tarps flew off of a truck that was driving down the interstate. Officers checked the road for debris. It was clear.

· Officers responded to 143 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Friday.

