Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Some tools were stolen from the back of a vehicle.
· Someone wanted law enforcement to dispose of their old ammunition.
· A caller wanted to speak with police about landscapers blowing leaves and sticks into the street. He was told the issue was not a law enforcement matter.
· A caller told officers that he believed someone put sugar in his gas tank, though he hadn't gotten a mechanic to check on it.
· A train started a grass fire.
· Tarps flew off of a truck that was driving down the interstate. Officers checked the road for debris. It was clear.
· Officers responded to 143 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.