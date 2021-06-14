The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday include the following:
- A vehicle caught fire on an I-90 off-ramp.
- A caller reported a hot air balloon flying very low.
- Officers responded to reports of a vehicle in the water on River Road. A man got out of the vehicle but reported he swallowed some water and was choking a bit.
- Children were warned for throwing grapes at vehicles.
- A caller reported his roommate was threatening him and was angry about another roommate moving in.
- Officers responded to 97 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department reports for Sunday include the following:
- A drunk man walked into a residence through an unlocked door. He apparently peed on the stairs then fell in the stairwell and injured his head. He was taken to a hospital.
- A child called 911 because “his brother stole his tic-tacs.” A parent handled the issue.
- A caller reported a woman came to her house saying her husband had just assaulted her.
- Deputies responded to 101 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 131 people Monday afternoon.
