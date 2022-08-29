Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
l A woman called 911 to complain about a bus being full. Dispatch was “unable to solve her problems,” but noted she kept yelling at them.
l Someone called the police to report the road sign for Alderson and Grand was placed in their yard, even though they did not steal it.
l A caller reported a lot of debris, like bottles and boxes, fell out of the back of a van, causing other cars to have to swerve to miss it.
l Officers responded to 123 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following.
l A hiker hurt their ankle on the Bear Canyon Trail and had to be rescued.
l A caller reported that someone was threatening to kill her chickens for wandering into their side of the property.
l A caller reported someone was pointing an assault rifle at a vehicle. Deputies responded to the area, a known shooting area on state land, and spoke to the individuals about proper firearm handling.
l Deputies responded to 120 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 152 people on Monday.
