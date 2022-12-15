Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A women reported someone had stolen a pair of skis and poles out of her car while she was at work.
· A business called to report that someone had flooded an upstairs bathroom.
· A person reported seeing a small kitten run up into a tree. Animal Control checked the area but wasn’t able to find the kitten.
· Officers responded to 121 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Deputies interviewed a man who had a “suspicious substance” found on him. The man said it was ice melt, used to thaw sidewalks. The substance tested negative for drugs.
· A deputy took a theft report for skis stolen from Bridger Bowl.
· A driver said a tire fell out of a truck and hit his car, damaging it. The truck had left the scene. A deputy responded but was unable to find the loose tire.
· Deputies responded to 116 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday.
