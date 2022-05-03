The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A vending machine was broken into over the weekend, a caller reported. Several items were stolen and there was minor damage to the machine.
·A caller reported someone glared at her and her friend. The caller wanted to report harassment. An officer explained that glaring was not a crime.
· Someone reported a bird was stuck in the wall of her home.
· A man came into a restaurant and was trying to nap. The caller tried to wake him up twice. Police responded and removed the man from the business. He found a sober ride home.
· Someone reported receiving a package with “probiotic pills” addressed to her that she did not order. An officer spoke to the woman and advised her that she could just throw it away.
· Officers responded to 161 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported finding a stolen set of skis on Facebook marketplace. A deputy spoke with the person who had the skis, who said he’d return the skis. He thought they were being thrown away, after the skis were left outside for several days before he grabbed them. The caller did not want to press charges.
· A driver stopped to ask a deputy for directions to Yellowstone National Park. The deputy said the driver was headed in the right direction.
· A caller reported some teens ding dong ditching in a neighborhood area and that they had flipped the middle finger to the caller’s wife.
· Deputies responded to 107 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Tuesday.
