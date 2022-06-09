Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Someone reported a noise complaint of an “electric guitar being played somewhere in the neighborhood.” An officer responded but couldn’t hear the guitar.

· A caller reported that her purse and salt and pepper shakers were stolen from her car.

· A couple asked a police officer for directions to a diner.

· Officers responded to 150 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Someone reported finding a newborn kitten on their property. A deputy arrived, couldn’t find the mama cat or other kittens and took the week-old kitten to the animal shelter.

· Deputies reported an aggressive moose in Big Sky.

· Someone reported a truck would come near their house, park and rev their engines. A deputy wasn’t able to find the truck.

· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

