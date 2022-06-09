Business and Health Reporter
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported a noise complaint of an “electric guitar being played somewhere in the neighborhood.” An officer responded but couldn’t hear the guitar.
· A caller reported that her purse and salt and pepper shakers were stolen from her car.
· A couple asked a police officer for directions to a diner.
· Officers responded to 150 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported finding a newborn kitten on their property. A deputy arrived, couldn’t find the mama cat or other kittens and took the week-old kitten to the animal shelter.
· Deputies reported an aggressive moose in Big Sky.
· Someone reported a truck would come near their house, park and rev their engines. A deputy wasn’t able to find the truck.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.