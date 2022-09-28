Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A man was warned for trespassing at a closed business and said he was trying to leave his business card because he wanted to help clean the business so it “didn’t smell like dirty socks.”

· Someone reported a stolen clarinet.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags