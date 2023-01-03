Let the news come to you

Police Reports

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

  • A corner of a building took substantial damage from what was possibly a semi-truck in a vehicle versus building crash. The incident was considered a hit and run.
  • A propane tank was stolen from a person’s grill.
  • An old sofa was dumped on a person’s lawn while they were out of town. The person managed to move it closer to the street, but was unsure what to do.
  • An iPhone notified police that its owner was in a severe car crash. The owner was playing football and ran a QB sneak.
  • Officers responded to 120 calls on Monday.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com