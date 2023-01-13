Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:
· A bag with numerous pieces of mail was found on the side of the road. The mail was stolen from multiple residences off Brentwood Avenue, Maplewood Street and Woodland Drive.
· A person was upset because a tow truck was towing their car. The person was told that they had plenty of time to move their car, and that the tow truck was “doing a service to the city.”
· An officer dropped off a live trap for a person to catch a feral cat.
· A person reported their truck stolen after not being paid for their vehicle in a private sale. An officer requested that the buyer at least return the plates of the truck.
· Officers responded to 163 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Thursday included:
· Law enforcement from Billings were transporting five inmates and got a flat tire.
· An empty safe was found in a ditch near Frontage Road. The safe appeared to have been hit by a snow plow.
· A person was making a delivery and had the nose of their vehicle pulled into a neighbor’s driveway. The neighbor came home and moved the car.
· A person called because they believed they saw someone laying in a ditch. There were bags of trash in the ditch.
· Deputies responded to calls 127 Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 people Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.