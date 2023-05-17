Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person reported that their handgun was stolen from their unlocked vehicle.
· A person reported that their motorcycle had been stolen after they let another person drive it. The bike was recovered, and the owner and borrower “talked things out.”
· A driver made a wrong turn into a field while talking to their significant other on the phone. The driver wound up in a ditch.
· A person reported that their TV was intentionally damaged by an acquaintance who helped them move the device. An officer told the person that the issue was not criminal.
· Officers responded to 149 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Wednesday.
