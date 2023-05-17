Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A person reported that their handgun was stolen from their unlocked vehicle.

· A person reported that their motorcycle had been stolen after they let another person drive it. The bike was recovered, and the owner and borrower “talked things out.”


