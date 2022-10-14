Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller reported seeing a car make a quick U-turn and another car pursuing it. The caller thought it was suspicious and wanted police to be aware.

· A woman reported thousands of dollars in cash were stolen from her unlocked car overnight.

