The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported seeing a car make a quick U-turn and another car pursuing it. The caller thought it was suspicious and wanted police to be aware.
· A woman reported thousands of dollars in cash were stolen from her unlocked car overnight.
· A man requested police patrol the high school area during lunch and after school for high school students speeding and driving recklessly. The man said when he asked some students to slow down, they “flipped him off.”
· Officers responded to 187 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A construction worker reported finding a human bone at a construction site and met a deputy. The deputy saw the bone and concluded it was a deer bone.
· Someone complained about cars parking in front of their house but become aggressive when dispatch asked a question and hung up.
· A deputy saw a 2-year-old playing in a street and spoke to the mother, who said the girl recently learned how to open doors herself and they were getting child locks to prevent her escape.
· A caller reported seeing a brown dog on the side of the road that appeared to have been hit by a car. A responding deputy discovered it was actually a bear.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Friday.
