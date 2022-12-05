Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported that someone had stolen a piece of artwork as part of a memorial from a hallway in their building several days ago.

· Someone reported a car was stuck in the snow and the driver appeared to be high, and was screaming and acting erratically before walking away and leaving his car.


