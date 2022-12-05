Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported that someone had stolen a piece of artwork as part of a memorial from a hallway in their building several days ago.
· Someone reported a car was stuck in the snow and the driver appeared to be high, and was screaming and acting erratically before walking away and leaving his car.
· A minor who received a minor in possession citation said he had received ten drinks from a downtown bar without having his identification checked.
· Officers responded to 97 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A person skiing on the Calamity Jane run at Big Sky Ski Resort accidentally dialed 911, but said there was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to a report of a car versus elk accident. The car was totaled but the driver was uninjured.
· Deputies responded to 82 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people on Monday.
