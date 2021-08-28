Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone was warned for throwing traffic cones onto a road.

• A caller reported that 200 rounds of ammo were stolen from a vehicle.

• A bicyclist was warned for riding the wrong way down a one-way street.

• Someone wanted help removing a yellow-bellied marmot from the engine of their vehicle. Animal control told the caller to contact Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks or pest control.

• Someone wanted officers to order a vehicle owner to move the vehicle by the following day. The caller was making a movie and had a permit to film in the area.

• "No dogs on beach" signage was removed from a beach area.

• Four "skater kids" were messing with cars. They were banging on the cars and then running.

• Two 16-year-old girls were walking around and asking people to buy them pot, a caller said. They were warned for "dumb Instagram pranks."

• Officers responded to 140 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 121 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

