Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A woman reported a man stealing firewood from her property.

· Someone reported teenagers playing ding-dong ditch in a neighborhood.

· A caller reported being concerned that a new roommate didn’t show up on his move in date. The caller later called back to say he got a text back from the roommate, who was fine.

· Officers responded to 76 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 