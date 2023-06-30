Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· An officer helped push a stalled car out of a busy intersection.
· A construction crew digging up a construction site reported possibly finding human bones. An officer responded and later spoke with an expert who confirmed they were animal bones.
· A caller reported that a bear had been on her deck and knocking her garbage can over. An officer told her to call Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
· Officers responded to a park where people were lighting off fireworks.
Officers responded to 124 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send police reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people Friday.
