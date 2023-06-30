Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· An officer helped push a stalled car out of a busy intersection.

· A construction crew digging up a construction site reported possibly finding human bones. An officer responded and later spoke with an expert who confirmed they were animal bones.


