The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Someone reported a fire hydrant was shooting out water. Responding officers found out it was a sprinkler system.

• Three people were riding bicycles in the basement of a parking garage. A caller said they were "acting like they were going to hit vehicles" and preventing vehicles from passing. One bicyclist was warned for loitering in a stairwell, and he agreed to leave.

• People at a loud party were throwing snowballs at a caller's door. One person was arrested for being a minor in possession and for obstructing a peace officer.

• Officers responded to 119 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 117 people Saturday.

