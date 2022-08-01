Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A man called into praise a police officer for how she handled a situation.

· A caller reported that people had trespassed on their property and spray-painted penises on the ground and spray-painted on their llamas.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags