The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A man called into praise a police officer for how she handled a situation.
· A caller reported that people had trespassed on their property and spray-painted penises on the ground and spray-painted on their llamas.
· A caller left a message with Animal Control that there were two domestic rabbits “at large” eating out of people’s gardens.
· A person reported their home was broken into over the weekend and their furniture was rearranged and their coats were moved.
· Officers responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller wanted to file a complaint against a deputy.
· A deputy stopped to check on a car stopped on the side of the interstate with its hazards on. The driver said the passenger was just car sick and they didn’t need any help.
· Someone in Big Sky found a pistol on the ground in a hotel parking lot. The person turned it over to the sheriff’s office.
· People floating the Madison River called in saying they were stranded and needed help getting back to their car. They were unsure where they were on the river. A deputy drove to the area and found the stranded people and gave them a ride to their car.
· Deputies responded to 108 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Monday.
