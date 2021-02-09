The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• Two trucks spun doughnuts and possibly hit a mailbox or trashcan.
• A woman wanted to know when she could get her phone back from detectives. An officer told her it was seized as evidence.
• A man reported fighting with a roommate during the Super Bowl while drunk. He wanted a civil standby to grab some things from the house.
• A woman found her purse, which she previously reported was stolen from a bathroom.
• Officers warned a man for peeing on school grounds.
• A car hit a tow truck that was helping another car.
• A belligerent man not wearing a mask at a business put his mask on when an employee called police.
• A semitrailer driver reported a traffic light wasn’t changing.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man ran out of gas in a snowstorm. A nearby rancher brought the man a few gallons of gas to make it home.
• A woman wanted to know if her neighbor was arrested. A deputy told her to check the jail roster.
• A man left his gun at a vacation rental.
• Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 151 inmates Tuesday.
