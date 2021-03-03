The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer spoke to a government class about civil rights.
• Someone had a woodpecker infestation.
• A woman misplaced her Nintendo sometime between October and January. She was unsure if it was lost or stolen.
• Someone had questions about stoplight camera footage.
• A man was cleaning an assault rifle at an entrance to the mall. The man said he worked at the mall and had just bought the rifle.
• An officer stopped a man because a gas can in the bed of his truck was spilling gas on a road.
• Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A Coca-Cola truck driver found a dog. The driver took the dog to a veterinarian to see if they could find its owner.
• Someone got a snowmobile stuck on a road. A deputy helped get it unstuck.
• A boulder was on a road. A caller said the boulder probably weighed about 150 pounds.
• A woman reported a neighbor plays guitar all night. Deputies didn’t hear anyone playing music in the area. The woman was annoyed that law enforcement went to check and asked deputies to leave.
• Deputies responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 163 inmates Wednesday.
