Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
A caller reported that there was someone with five dogs inside a food truck.
A caller reported that the laptop they use to run video presentations seemed to have been used by someone to stream pornography.
An officer recovered and returned someone’s wallet.
A caller reported that her landlord has cameras on the property that weren’t mentioned in the lease.
Officers responded to 100 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included:
A person stopped by to report that people drive Royal Road so fast he can’t see the color of the vehicles.
A caller reported several cows out of their pasture grazing along the highway. The owner came by later and contained the cattle.
A drunken man was warned for disorderly behavior at the rodeo and given a ride home with his dog.
A big box of fireworks had spilled across both lanes of Interstate 90 around 5:14 p.m.
Deputies responded to 107 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Wednesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.