The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A fat and friendly black cat hid underneath a car. A caller was worried it would freeze to death.
• Someone tried to flag down a bus. The driver didn’t stop.
• A woman’s car was egged and her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend slapped her.
• Someone saw several cars “obviously speeding.”
• A man wanted to know when he could release items he had been holding for more than a year.
• A man wanted to talk to an officer about a debit card he received in the mail. An officer told the man it was a stimulus debit card, not a scam.
• Officers responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy gave a woman a courtesy ride after she was released from jail.
• A woman wanted to claim ownership of an abandoned camper on her property for more than 30 days. A deputy told her she could have it towed.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 164 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.