The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported “young drivers” in “souped up Mazdas” racing downtown and in the parking garage.
· Someone reported she had property stolen by someone she met on a dating app.
· An officer warned a man for being at a city park after hours.
· Officers responded to 150 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Someone reported a dead horse blocking the roadway.
·A caller reported someone was shooting at gophers in the direction of their neighbor’s yard.
· Someone reported a red blinking light on the side of a mountain and “thought it was weird.” A deputy arrived and watched the hillside but didn’t see a light.
· Deputies responded to 104 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
