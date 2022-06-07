Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported “young drivers” in “souped up Mazdas” racing downtown and in the parking garage.

· Someone reported she had property stolen by someone she met on a dating app.

· An officer warned a man for being at a city park after hours.

· Officers responded to 150 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· Someone reported a dead horse blocking the roadway.

·A caller reported someone was shooting at gophers in the direction of their neighbor’s yard.

· Someone reported a red blinking light on the side of a mountain and “thought it was weird.” A deputy arrived and watched the hillside but didn’t see a light.

· Deputies responded to 104 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Tuesday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

