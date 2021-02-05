The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
- A man who sounded "very sleepy" accidentally activated the emergency SOS on his phone and called 911 immediately after waking up.
- A caller reported hearing what they believed was a gunshot or a firework coming from the Law and Justice Center. Officers found nothing amiss in the facility or the nearby apartments.
- An officer helped a driver get out of their driveway after being snowed in.
- A driver called 911 after their car was hit by the door of another car in a parking lot. Officers responded and found that the scratch was small enough it would likely come off with some soap and water.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported a loose llama running around near some storage units. By the time deputies responded, the owner had arrived on the scene and was getting the llama back into its pen.
- A caller staying at an Airbnb called to report a neighbor banging on their door and threatening them because they refused to turn down loud music. Deputies responded and warned both parties for loud music and rude behavior.
- A caller reported a car in a casino parking lot with a man sleeping inside. Deputies spoke to the man, who was there because he was giving a roommate some "alone time" while they had a date over.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 159 inmates Friday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.