The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Officers helped a driver stuck in the snow.
· A security officer reported that a man was doing donuts in a parking lot and came close to hitting someone else.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Officers helped a driver stuck in the snow.
· A security officer reported that a man was doing donuts in a parking lot and came close to hitting someone else.
· Officers warned some snowboarding “kids” to leave private property after the owners complained.
· Officers responded to 137 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy assisted a voter in finding their correct polling place.
· A deputy checked on a car that had pulled over to the side of the road and had their hazards on. The driver said she thought the deputy was pulling her over even though the deputy didn’t initiate a stop. The driver said she was embarrassed and carried on.
· A deputy responded to a report of an unknown disturbance where a neighbor heard a woman screaming for help and saying “I want to go home.” The deputy discovered that someone in the neighboring apartment was watching a movie about a kidnapping and the neighbor just heard the movie. There was no crime. The deputy noted the people were watching a movie at “probably too high a volume for that time of night.”
· Deputies responded to 119 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Wednesday.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Business and Health Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.