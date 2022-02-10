The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A vehicle’s lights were left on while it was parked. An officer contacted the owner and let them know.
· A caller requested a welfare check on a man “dancing around” and otherwise acting strange on and near a crosswalk. Officers responded and found that the man was intoxicated and looking for a lost AirPod, but did not need assistance.
· A person reported a group of people “with tattoos and backpacks” walking down the street. The caller said they didn’t think the people were “from here.” Having tattoos and carrying a backpack are not crimes, so law enforcement did not respond.
· A caller reported kids throwing snowballs at cars. An officer responded to the area, spoke with a parent and warned the kids.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 145 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy checked on a broken-down vehicle. The driver had run out of gas and had help on the way.
· A parent reported that their elementary-aged son was walking a dog the previous night and a person in a pickup stopped and asked if the child was ok and if he needed a ride. The caller requested extra patrols in the area.
· A man crashed while skiing and accidentally called 911 in the process. The man was OK and did not need any assistance.
· Deputies responded to 103 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Thursday.
