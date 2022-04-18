Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

  • Two people were warned for bicycle violations. 
  • Someone dropped their phone and it called 911.
  • A dog was chasing ducks. A person then yelled at the dog owners for not leashing their dog. They leashed up after being scolded.
  • Several kids were alleged to be throwing snowballs from the roof of a parking garage.
  • A person was considering buying a motorcycle off of Craigslist but thought it might be stolen. An officer confirmed that the VIN was valid and the motorcycle was not stolen.
  • Officers responded to 107 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:

  • A person was upset that their neighbor kept driving onto their property. A deputy advised that the person could go to civil court to figure out where their property ends.
  • Some kids accidentally called the sheriff’s office while playing with a phone at Easter dinner.
  • A mother and son stopped by the sheriff’s office asking for a sticker. Deputies gave the child a sheriff’s office deputy badge sticker.
  • A person thought someone had broken into their vehicle, but nothing was taken. Turns out the person knew the would-be burglars and did not want to press charges.
  • Deputies responded to 65 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people Monday.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

