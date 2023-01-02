Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· People were setting off fireworks and pointing them at vehicles on Main Street, a caller reported.
· A man was screaming at police and throwing snowballs off of the top of a parking garage. He was arrested and cited for assault.
· A fire hydrant was knocked out of place, although water wasn't spewing out of it, a caller reported. Officers notified the city of Bozeman.
· A caller reported that someone blew up a port-a-potty, and firework parts were scattered all around it.
· Officers responded to 118 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people on Monday.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.