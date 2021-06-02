The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported seeing smoke and fire visible from his house. Officers found that there was a burn permit for a nearby controlled burn.
· Half-a-dozen horses were running through peoples’ yards. Officers spoke to the owner, who was working on corralling the horses and had them under control.
· A duck with ducklings was crossing Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol was advised.
· A person found what they believed to be a baby beaver in their backyard. Animal Control helped capture the animal, which was actually a yellow-bellied marmot, and took it to a sanctuary.
· Officers responded to 207 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man’s neighbor’s car was blocking his car in a driveway, making him unable to leave for work. The neighbor came out and moved the car before deputies arrived.
· A caller reported that a black bear was “getting into (their) stuff.” The bear did not get into any food.
· A landlord attempted to evict tenants without a court order. The landlord was upset that deputies wouldn’t enforce the eviction without a court order and hung up on the deputy and dispatch.
· Deputies responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.