The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person reported seeing smoke blowing out of an apartment building. The person called back shortly after to say he learned that the smoke was coming from a grill or meat smoker.
· A woman’s cat got stuck under her neighbor’s stairs. The woman was unsure about what to do because the property wasn’t hers and she couldn’t get in touch with her neighbor. An officer was able to get in touch with the owner of the residence, who agreed to let law enforcement remove a few boards in the stairs to get to the cat. The cat was reunited with its owner.
· A person reported they were walking their dog off leash on a leash-required trail and wanted to “get ahead” of a neighbor reporting for walking her dog off leash. Animal Control advised the person that leashes are required on the trail and that she could be cited if she continues to walk her dogs off leash in leash-required areas.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 131 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported people on horseback with dogs was on their property. Deputies responded and found a vehicle with dog kennels at a nearby trailhead, but nobody was around the vehicle and the deputies weren’t able to contact the registered owner.
· A student at a school had alcohol in a water bottle. The student was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
· A rancher called with questions on what to do if his neighbors’ livestock comes onto his property and eats his hay. A deputy advised the rancher to call the brand inspector for Gallatin County.
· A caller reported a vehicle was blocking their mailboxes and making it hard to go in and out of their driveway. A deputy responded and found the vehicle was legally parked and not blocking the mailboxes or violating any parking codes.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.