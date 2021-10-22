Smashing pumpkins, Girl Scout mail and a kitten rescue: Police Reports for Thursday, Oct. 23 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· Someone smashed a caller’s Jack-O-Lanterns that had been sitting on their porch. · A caller reported that a little black feral kitten jumped into the engine block of a car and they needed help getting the kitten out. With the help of some cat food, Animal Control got the kitten out of the engine block and brought it to Heart of the Valley. · A driver was pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. · A caller complained that their neighbor’s generator is loud. Officers made contact with the neighbors, who were running the generator so they could have heat in their home. Officers advised the caller that they would not be making the neighbors turn off the generator. · Officers responded to 103 calls. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · Deputies took a report of rocks being thrown through windows at a construction site.· A person reported that their daughter had received a suspicious package. A deputy came to investigate the package and found that it was from the girl’s Girl Scout troop. · A person who works for a water district wanted to be sure that a fire hydrant that was damaged by a vehicle had been documented as damaged for insurance purposes. · A caller reported hearing an explosion. Deputies checked the area and found that the explosion noise had been a large firework set off by an intoxicated man, who was warned for disorderly conduct. · Deputies responded to 120 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitten Deputy Police Social Services Work Mechanics Rescue Neighbor Caller Generator Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.