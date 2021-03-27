The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone lost their ring.
• A caller said they were attacked by three dogs. The dogs' owner said she would take the proper steps to keep them contained.
• A caller complained about drag racing on Main Street.
• Someone said they suspected their car's side mirror had been smashed with a club. Other mirrors were smashed in the area.
• A caller complained about a neighbor playing drums on a patio outside. Responding officers found no one playing instruments outside.
• Staff at a bar requested that police come to check someone's ID. They later realized the ID was real.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Saturday.
