The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A person fell asleep wrapped in blankets in their car while waiting for a tow.

· A person was concerned about “wild domestic rabbits” that were “breeding like crazy.” The person was worried about dogs from a nearby apartment complex chasing them.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com