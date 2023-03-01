Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person fell asleep wrapped in blankets in their car while waiting for a tow.
· A person was concerned about “wild domestic rabbits” that were “breeding like crazy.” The person was worried about dogs from a nearby apartment complex chasing them.
· A fire extinguisher was found in the middle of a road.
· A person ran out of gas. A friend filled up their tank.
· Officers responded to 132 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
