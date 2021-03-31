The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A driver fell asleep at a stoplight for several cycles. Another driver knocked on his window and he drove away. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.
· A caller reported that their neighbor was watching a movie too loud. Officers responded and did not hear excessive noise. The neighbor told law enforcement that he would keep the volume down.
· A man accidentally called 911 while riding his bike. There was no emergency.
· A woman reported that her daughter obtained a legal prescription medication from a doctor without her consent. Officers explained that no crime had occurred.
· Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A driver hit and injured an elk. Deputies responded and put the elk down.
· A caller reported their neighbor talking loudly. Officers responded and did not hear anybody talking, but did hear geese in a nearby pond.
· A child called 911 while playing with the phone. The child’s grandmother talked to dispatch and verified that there was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people Wednesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.