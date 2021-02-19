The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer gave people directions to a Bozeman restaurant.
• Someone was concerned about “jumps” built near a sledding hill. An officer notified the parks department about them.
• Someone drove a snowmobile through a park. A caller wanted to know if that was legal.
• Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man accidentally called 911. He told a deputy his phone broke while ice skating the previous night.
• A cook accidentally set off a kitchen alarm.
• A woman wanted to know what she could do if cars on a property she was buying weren’t moved by the time she closed on the property.
• A man flagged down a deputy. He thought the deputy was another deputy he knew.
• A deputy warned people at an Airbnb for being loud.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Friday.
