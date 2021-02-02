The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported smelling a skunk. Officers recommended looking online for a private pest control company.
- A woman called the police on someone walking with a small knife. A man she was with said he thought the man with a knife was "up to no good."
- A man called after seeing another man knock in his neighbor's door, allegedly trying to buy weed. When officers called him back, he decided he didn't want them to respond.
- A caller reported that construction was loud.
- Officers responded to 172 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A woman reported an instance of unemployment fraud committed using her name in Kentucky.
- Multiple people accidentally called 911 while skiing or snowboarding. Dispatchers explained to at least one person how to disable the emergency SOS feature to keep from unknowingly dialing 911 again.
- A caller reported that the county road department piled snow in his driveway, making him unable to enter or leave the driveway. The department said the snow would be removed tomorrow.
- Deputies responded to 108 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Jail held 159 inmates Tuesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.