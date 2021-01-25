The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• People were coming and going from a house where a caller said a party was happening. An officer warned the people there.
• A man refused to wear a mask at a store. An employee told police the man was disorderly when asked to put one on. The man called police and said the employee threw a mask at him.
• Three guys were fighting and screaming. An officer found the men were drunk and "rough housing." The officer warned them for disorderly conduct.
• Someone had questions about skunks in the city.
• Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A deputy warned someone for driving without a license plate.
• An inmate "popped a sprinkler" at the jail.
• A boulder the size of a basketball was on a road.
• Deputies responded to 86 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 154 inmates Monday.
