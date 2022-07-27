The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller wanted Animal Control to remove a skunk from his yard. Animal Control referred the man to wildlife services or pest control services around town.
· Someone reported finding a dead magpie that they thought had been shot. The caller wanted it documented in case others reported shot magpies.
· A caller reported booking a hotel room in Bozeman by mistake. A manager called the person back and said she was going to “kick their (expletive) and kill them.” Officers spoke with hotel management, which was dealing with the unprofessional employee.
· Officers responded to 149 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a report of a large Amazon box left in the middle of the road, but didn’t find the package.
· A caller reported a loose dog frequently chasing his horses and said it was getting to the point where he’d “pop” the dog. Dispatch advised the man not to “pop” the dog.
· A man walking his dog flagged a deputy down and asked for a ride home. The deputy told him to walk.
· Deputies responded to 131 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Wednesday.
