Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person called wanting advice on what to do about a skunk eating their cat food.
· A woman reported that her neighbor had "weirded her out" a couple of times after walking over to her driveway to chat with her.
· An officer pushed a disabled car out of the roadway.
· An officer discovered a deer carcass after responding to a report of a dead dog on the side of the road.
· Officers responded to 149 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Tuesday.
