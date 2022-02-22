The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person planning a vacation to Montana called dispatch for information about the weather in the Bozeman area in April.
· Officers took several reports of items, including cash and guns, being stolen from vehicles.
· Snow blowing around outside a door activated a burglar alarm. The owner of the property told law enforcement he plans to remove the snow from the door jamb.
· An officer gave a woman a ride to the Warming Center.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 122 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported that a traffic light wasn’t changing from green to red. The light changed while the caller was on the phone with dispatchers.
· Deputies responded to a report of someone throwing a snowball at a neighbor and learned that there was a verbal disagreement between the neighbors about snow plowing. Both sides were advised not to interact with each other.
· A man accidentally called 911 while skiing at Bridger Bowl. There was no emergency.
· A man reported that a vehicle that didn’t have a parking pass had parked in his spot. Deputies explained to the man that law enforcement wouldn’t tow the vehicle and that the homeowners association would need to enforce its own rules and do so.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Tuesday.
