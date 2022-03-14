The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· An officer responded to a report of drunk teenagers trespassing on the roof of a home or business. Four college students were warned for trespassing.
· A person sent an email about feral cats living in a Bozeman park. Animal Control officers set a live trap near a dumpster in the area. Later in the day, a gray feral cat was caught and taken to Heart of the Valley.
· A caller reported a snowboard and bindings being stolen. An officer called the person back and left a message.
· A person reported kids ringing doorbells and then running away.
· Officers responded to 89 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A man accidentally called 911 while in the shower.
· A woman driving a front-wheel-drive rental car with summer tires got the vehicle stuck on Lone Mountain Trail. A deputy responded and helped the woman get the car turned around and parked in the meadow.
· A deputy checked on a vehicle sitting by the side of the road. The driver had put diesel in the pickup, which had a gas engine, causing it to break down. The truck was pulled out of traffic and the driver had a tow truck on the way.
· Several people accidentally called 911 while skiing.
· Deputies responded to 103 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Monday.
