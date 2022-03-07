The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a man peeing on their vehicle. An officer responded to the scene and found that the man had urinated near the vehicle, but not on it, and had then left the area. The vehicle owner told the officer he was going to assault the man if he found him — the officer warned the man not to do that or he could go to jail.
· A man reported that someone tried to get into his locked car and was unsuccessful, but did mess up a lock while trying to break in. An officer took a report.
· A caller reported men using their neighbor’s property to ski on while the neighbor was gone. An officer warned the men to stay off the property.
· A person reported that someone had walked down their block and put up all of the wiper blades on vehicles.
· Officers responded to 114 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a report of a herd of elk in the road. The elk were moved off the road, but wouldn’t leave the area even after a deputy “asked them to leave by using kind words and his siren.”
· A caller reported hearing people fighting. A deputy responded and learned from a witness that two intoxicated people got into an argument, but that it was only a verbal argument and both sides were now asleep.
· A man on vacation in Big Sky accidentally called 911 while trying to turn off an alarm on his phone. The man confirmed to law enforcement that there was no emergency and that he was just packing up and getting ready to go to the airport.
· An airplane pilot was stranded at the Three Forks Airport because the gas pump wasn’t working and he was unable to get fuel for the plane. A deputy got in touch with the airport manager, who was working on remedying the situation and getting the pilot back in the air.
· Deputies responded to 82 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Sunday.
